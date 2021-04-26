Mom-to-be Kishwer Merchantt Has A Message For Trolls, Says 'you Will Only Be Blocked'

Television actor Kishwer Merchantt, who is expecting her first child, took to Instagram on Sunday, April 25, 2021, to share a happy picture that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also has a message for trolls as she revealed that she is staying away from negativity and things that are making her anxious. On seeing this post, fans and friends of the actor went all out to pen positive messages for mommy-to-be.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer Merchantt shared a happy picture flaunting her baby bump. The actor is seen posing with a heart-shaped hands gesture and all smiles for the camera. Kishwer is seen donning a pink coloured printed body con dress and opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “I am told I have to be happy, have happy thoughts and stay away from negativity... doesn't mean I will run away from what's happening in our country... but for my sanity and my baby will stay away from watching news and videos which make me anxious”. She added, “So trollers it's Ur time, come to say whatever and go... u will only be blocked”. She concluded by saying, “And for the others I love u all, stay home... stay safe... help in whatever way u can... we are in this together”. Take a look at Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans, friends and co-stars of Kishwer went all out to support and pen sweet messages in the comment section. Actor Erica Fernandes went on to pen a sweet note for the Kishwer. She wrote, “Happened to stumble upon your post”. She continued, “Do whatever is best for you and your baby @kishwermerchantt, trollers will troll they are not carrying your baby for you, nor going through bodily and emotional changes that you are going through. She also added, “last but not least a mother knows best what’s good for her baby”. She concluded by saying, “Stay happy, stay blessed and congratulations”. She replied saying, “Hey Erica so sweet of you… this means a lot… thank you so much”. Take a look at the comment below.

Image Source: Kishwer Merchantt Instagram

