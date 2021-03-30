Moments When Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Made Fans Gaga Over 'JasLy'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been a talk of the town ever since the couple expressed their love for each other on the sets of a recently concluded reality show. The speculations about their relationship had begun when the two had participated in the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Since then, the duo has been trending on social media as they have also gained a massive following of fans who have lovingly termed the couple as "JasLy". Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have also starred together in a new music video for Tony Kakkar's song Tera Suit which became a huge hit. Here are some moments of "JasLy" together and what the couple has been up to currently.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's Instagram updates

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been treating their fans with several Instagram videos featuring the couple grooving to their latest hit single Tera Suit which has garnered over 50 million views on YouTube following its release on March 8. While the duo has celebrated the milestone on social media with their timely updates, they were also seen celebrating the success of their colleagues. In a recent video on Instagram, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni praised Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for the success of their music video Marjaneya by singer Neha Kakkar. Marjaneya has garnered over 30 million views since its release on March 18. In the video, Jasly were seen grooving to Marjaneya and it was nothing but adorable.

Fans shower love on "JasLy"; Aly Goni's sister gives approval to their relationship

The couple has been incredibly supportive of each other and were also recently seen living the quarantine life in Kashmir. In a recent post, Jasmin Bhasin wished Aly Goni on his birthday during their stay in Kashmir writing, "Happy birthday my hero This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on, since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life, love you with all my heart my best friend and my love". Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni is all supportive of the couple, often commenting with love on their social media posts. Check out some adorable pictures of the couple and see what fans and celebs reacted to the pictures below!

