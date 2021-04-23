Monalisa Dances To Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Vaathi Coming' Leaving Vikrantt Singh In Awe

Monalisa recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a new fun video. She shared a reel in which she can be seen doing the Vaathi Coming challenge with full energy. In her caption, the actor revealed that she enjoyed shooting the video. Her husband, Vikrantt Singh was left in awe and couldn’t stop commenting on her post. Take a look at Monalisa's video below.

Monalisa dances to Vaathi Coming

Monalisa shared a video in which she can be seen wearing an orange crop top and ankle-length, torn blue jeans. She wore a pair of black and white flats and her hair was tied into a ponytail. She danced to Thalapathy Vijay’s Vaathi Coming from the 2021 movie Master. She showcased her high-energy dance moves and cute expressions in an open space. In her caption, she wrote, “Finally I Shot ... ‘Waathi Coming’ .... and I enjoyed ... #feelitreelit #trending #song #hyderabad #diaries #love #dance #passion #feelinggood.” As soon as she dropped the video, Vikrantt took to the comments section and wrote, “wow” with heart and love-struck emojis.

Earlier, Monalisa shared another dance video in the same attire. She danced on Vishal Dadlani and Sweta Pandit’s song Thug Le while walking on the grass, towards the camera. In her caption, she wrote, “Thug Le #feelitreelit #hyderabad #diaries”.

A look at Monalisa's career

Monalisa predominantly works in Bhojpuri language films and has also appeared in several Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films. She rose to prominence with her role of Rubina in the 2004 film Tauba Tauba opposite Amin Gazi. She was later seen in a special dance number in the 2005 film Blackmail starring Suniel Shetty and Priyanka Chopra. She is known for playing the role of Mohana Rathod in the Star Plus show titled Nazar. In 2020, she started playing the role of the main antagonist, Iravati Varma in the TV show Namak Issk Ka that airs on Colors TV. Monalisa tied the knot with Vikrantt on January 17, 2017. The duo was in a relationship for a couple of years before they got married.

(Promo Image source: Monalisa's Instagram)

