Monalisa Flaunts Her Desi Avatar As She Twirls In Olive Green Suit

Monalisa has a massive fan following on her Instagram handle where she keeps her fans entertained by posting pictures of herself regularly. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs. In the post, she was seen twirling in green as she flaunted her desi avatar.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Monalisa's photos in her desi avatar garner praise from fans

Monalisa was seen donning an olive green suit with a matching dupatta. The actor left her hair open with a side parting as she flaunted her straight hair look. To round up her look, she was seen wearing minimal accessories in which she wore a pair of golden earrings. Monalisa captioned the post as, “You were born to be real, not to be perfect” before she added hashtags “self love”, “positive vibes”, “real” and “that is me”. Check out the post of the same below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react to Monalisa's Instagram post

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of fans of the actor gushed to it and flooded it with their comments. Numerous people showered the actor with much love and kind regards and stated in the comments section of the post how stunning she was looking. Many other fans of the actor also left hearts and kiss emoticons on the post to express how well they like the pictures shared by Monalisa.

Several other netizens wrote in the comments that the actor was looking very pretty, while some claimed that she is the prettiest. A few other people also stated in the comments that the colour suits her well. Check out some of the comments on the latest post of the actor below.

On another note, Mona Lisa’s latest post on the 'gram was with her husband. The actor was seen spending her day off with her husband Vikraant Singh as they went out on a lunch date. She was seen wearing a red dress with polka dots, which she paired up with ankle-length shoes that matched her dress. Vikrant dressed up in a more casual way and was seen wearing a blue coloured t-shirt and blue denim that he paired up with white shoes. Check out the post below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.