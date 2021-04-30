Monalisa Is Enjoying 'Miami' Feels In Latest Dance Video; Watch

Indian actress, Monalisa often takes to her Instagram handle every now and then to share a video of her busting some moves to trendy tunes. She recently took to her feed and shared a video of herself dancing off on the streets of Hyderabad where she is currently shooting. Read along further to take a look at the video and what the fans have to say about it.

As fans who follow the actress are aware, Monalisa simply loves to dance it off and she loves her denim skirts. The actress often opts to wear her denim skirts whenever she gets the chance. In her latest video, the actress can be seen showing off some smooth dancing skills to the Dostana song, Jaane Kyun on the street.

Monalisa can be seen dressed in a plain white tee along with her beloved blue denim skirt and paired it with pure white sports shoes. She shared the post with the caption, "Miami feels..". Take a look at Monalisa's video below.

Fans react to Monalisa's video

Monalisa's latest video prompted a number of responses from her adoring fans on Instagram. Many of Monalisa's fans left comments praising the actress' beauty, calling her "pretty" and "beautiful" while many fans left comments complimenting the actress' look in the latest video. Many fans also left comments praising Monalisa's dancing skills and choice of song as well. Some fans also took to the comments section simply to wish the actress a good morning, while others simply showed their love for the actress by leaving heart, kiss, and fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Monalisa's Instagram post below.

Monalisa's latest updates

Monalisa has appeared in a number of Bhojpuri language films over the course of her career and is reportedly one of the most sought-after actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu language films. She is also well known for portraying Mohana Rathod in the supernatural series, Nazar.

Monalisa's Namak Issk Ka, is a tv serial that has been airing since a few months now. The show has already gained a huge amount of recognition and popularity and also stars actors, Aditya Ojha, and Shruti Sharma. The actress is still shooting for the show, and often shares videos and photos during her shoots just like the one above. Take a look at another one below.

Image source - Monalisa's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.