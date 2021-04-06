Monalisa Shares New BTS Video From Her Show 'Namak Issk Ka', Fans Left Awestruck

Bhojpuri actor Monalisa took to Instagram to share a reel video from behind-the-scenes of her show Namak Issk Ka. In the video, posted on her social media account, she was seen in a sparkling black ethnic outfit. She shared two different clips in the video. The first video clip was of her getting on the ground, with the help of a machine, used for shoots. The second video was of her flaunting her outfit, as she walked towards the sets of her show.

Monalisa shares BTS video from the sets of her show

Monalisa shared a bunch of emojis, along with her video on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, ".... #feelitreelit #jwalika #coming dharti pe #bts"(sic), creating excitement amongst the audience, who watch her show regularly. In the video, Monalisa was seen wearing a shimmering black blouse with cold shoulders. She wore a high-waist silver lehenga which had geometrical designs and a golden border at the end of the lehenga. She wore a bunch of oxidized bangles in her right hand, to compliment her outfit. The actor went for a glam makeup look and also wore a designer traditional nose pin. She wore a large bindi and let her long hair down, to complete her whole glam look.

Monalisa's videos receive a lot of love on social media, from her fans. Her recent video also impressed a lot of her fans and they left comments under her video, in the comment section. Monalisa plays the character of Iravati Verma on the show and her fans were left awestruck by her new look, which will be seen in upcoming episodes. One of her followers left a comment., 'My Prettiest', while another left a comment 'Wowww', praising her.

About Namak Issk Ka cast

Namak Issk Ka cast includes actors Shruti Sharma, Aditya Ojha and Monalisa in the lead roles. It revolves around the story of Chamcham, a dancer, who is looked down upon by society for earning her livelihood by entertaining people with her moves. But, her life takes a turn when she unexpectedly gets married into a reputed family. Monalisa plays the character of the lead actor's second wife, on the show.

(Promo Image Source: Monalisa Instagram)

