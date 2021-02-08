Monalisa Shares 'Sunday Vibes' In 'pink & Black', Fans Call Her 'Asli Beauty'

Actor Monalisa took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her recent photoshoot, on Feb 7, and the picture sees her dressed in pink and black. Sharing this image on social media and her 'Sunday vibes', Monalisa wrote, "#sunday #vibes #aslimonalisa #pink". Monalisa's Instagram post shows her in pink bikini ensemble that was clubbed with a black blazer jacket. Her swimsuit was designed with chic and bold neckline cuts.

The reality star also sported a black belt around her waist. Monalisa posed with her open straight hair and for glam, she was styled with natural makeup look. She also wore a pink shade lip colour. Check out Monalisa's recent photoshoot look.

Monalisa stuns in pink and black

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Monalisa were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Celebs like Charrul Malik also commented on the actor's post. Malik wrote, "Uffff" with a heart emoticon. One of the Instagram users added, "Pinky mona", while another wrote, "Mind blowing". One of Monalisa's fans commented, "Aslii beauty". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On January 17, Monalisa and hubby Vikraant Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. As wishes were pouring in for the celebs, Monalisa took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak-peek into their wedding anniversary celebration. She shared pictures with Vikraant while cutting the cake. Here, Monalisa was spotted in a vogue red floral dress and her beau wore a yellow shirt.

In these pictures, Monalisa and Vikraant were seen feeding each other cake. She also shared some adorable and cute pics with her beau. Sharing these pictures on social media, the actor wrote, "Bringing in our fourth anniversary!♥ï¸

#Happy4thBaby @vikrant8235 #loveyou #happyanniversary". Check out Vikraant and Monalisa's photos.

