'Money Heist' Season 5 Release Date Revealed; Mario De La Rosa Begins The Countdown

After the huge success of the Spanish crime drama series, Money Heist, the fans have eagerly been waiting for the release of Money Heist season 5. One of the Money Heist cast members, Mario de la Rosa recently escalated the curiosity of the fans by revealing the release date of the upcoming season.

Mario de la Rosa, who essays the role of Suarez in Money Heist season 5, recently took to his Instagram handle and shared his look from the season in which he can be seen wearing a police uniform. In the caption, he added a stopwatch symbol and began the countdown. He further delighted the fans by revealing Money Heist Season 5 release date, stating how a bomb was coming in exactly two months.

As the actor’s Instagram post surfaced on the internet, it left all the fans amazed as they all were eagerly waiting for the updates on the new season. There were many fans who dropped fire symbols in the comments section to depict how it was a fiery piece of news update for them. Some of them also stated how they could not wait further to watch Money Heist season 5. Have a look at some of the fans reactions to Money Heist Season 5 cast member, Mario de la Rosa’s Instagram post.

Money Heist cast

Money Heist series, created by Alex Pina consisted of a variety of talented actors who received a stunning response from the audience post the release of the show. Some of the popular Money Heist cast members include Úrsula Corberó as Silene Oliveira (Tokyo), Itziar Ituño as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon), Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina (The Professor), Alba Flores as Ágata Jiménez (Nairobi), Miguel Herrán as Aníbal Cortés (Rio), Pedro Alonso as Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin), Esther Acebo as Mónica Gaztambide (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente as Ricardo / Daniel Ramos (Denver), Paco Tous as Agustín Ramos (Moscow), Darko Perić as Mirko Dragic (Helsinki), Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and others. The series also included some other recurring actors in pivotal rules namely Roberto García Ruiz as Dimitri Mostovói, Juan Fernández as Colonel Luis Prieto, Fran Morcillo as Pablo Ruiz, Anna Gras as Mercedes Colmenar, etc. Bankrolled under the banner, Atresmedia and Vancouver Media, the series has released 31 episodes in four seasons.

