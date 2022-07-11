Monica Dogra Opens Up About Being Pansexual; Says Was Molested By Cousins As A Teen

Musician and actor Monica Dogra, who revealed last year that she identifies as a pansexual person, recently opened up about how she came to terms with her sexuality as well as the harsh criticism she received from the public. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Monica said she alternated between being a 'tomboy' and 'hyper feminine' while growing up, and was "ashamed of her gender" for the most part.

Monica mentioned that she came across the term 'pansexual' only five or six years ago before which everything was "very black and white". She narrated her first encounter kissing a girl, further adding that she had an 'aha' moment while discovering herself. "I came across several verbiages around pansexuality, and now I think that’s the most real fit for me. I am surprised all the time by what I find beautiful," she stated.

Monica Dogra opens up about being pansexual

Narrating the journey of identifying herself, Monica recounted her first experience of being intimate with a girl at a college party. "I was drunk at a party. It wasn’t until much later, that I felt I had fully fallen in love with a biological female who was masculine presenting. That really screwed with my head. Up until that point, I identified as straight," she said.

The singer continued, "Suddenly, I had no idea who I was. I had a bit of an 'aha' moment when I figured maybe I’m bisexual. At that point, I still didn’t know what pansexuality meant. But I knew I liked feminine energy men and masculine energy women. This was 6-7 years ago."

Monica reveals she was 'molested' by her cousins

Talking about her growing up years, Monica said she just 'wept' when her breasts started to develop and thought that her freedom was over. Recalling a scarring incident from her childhood, she said, "I was molested by my cousins in India and touched inappropriately by a family friend in my sleep. I think I am just another story amongst many stories similar to mine."

Monica also revealed she was once married to a "very gentle, kind, wise and extremely understanding" man. During their now-dissolved marriage, Monica shared that her partner was very supportive after learning about her transition. "That made me love him even more," she added.

For the unversed, Monica has to her credit six feature films and five studio albums. She has also hosted a few seasons of the music-docu series The Dewarists.

(Image: @monicadogra/Instagram)