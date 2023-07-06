Moon Mission On Scooter! Netizens Troll Bizzare Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani Scene

Indian television shows have often ventured into the realm of the bizarre and a recent clip from the show Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani has left netizens scratching their heads. .

3 things you need to know

A video of a cringe-worthy scene from the popular TV serial Ishq Ki Dastaan has gone viral online.

It shows a woman who on her way to the moon on a scooter.

This is not the first time this serial has showed this kind of bizarre content.

A bewildering rescue mission

The clip features the protagonist, a shape shifting serpent, maneuvering a scooter on the moon in an attempt to rescue her husband and daughter, who are mysteriously trapped on the rocky satellite. This extraordinary scene featured in episode 330, broadcast on July 1.

Social media platforms were flooded with hilarious comments as netizens shared their bewildered reactions to the peculiar scene. One Instagram user humorously quipped, "She forgot to switch on the headlights; it would have been difficult at night without lights 😂." Another netizen questioned the creative choice behind the scene, asking, "Oh my, do people really believe this stuff? What were writers, producers, and actors thinking (or perhaps not thinking in this case!)."

Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani’s tryst with outlandish scenes

The moon misson was not the first time this serial has come become a talking point on the internet. Previously in a scene, the characters engage in an exhilarating kite-flying competition. Unexpectedly, the protagonist loses their balance and plummets from the balcony while attempting to maneuver the kite.

Just in the nick of time, another individual bravely leaps after them to save them from impending danger. Surprisingly, they find themselves soaring through the air on a massive kite, which effortlessly carries the weight of the two men.

I can’t stop laughing like WTF 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CnXy6Gw5Fl — 🦋 (@__beintehaa__) October 30, 2022

TV show Ishq Ki Dastaan - NaagMani features Aleya Ghosh, Pavitra Punia, Aditya Redji, Bobby Khanna, Aditya Shukla, Karam Rajpal and others. These actors bring the fantastical narrative to life with their dramatic performances.