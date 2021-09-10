'Most Kind Hearted Person': Shehbaz Badesha Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's death sent shockwaves across the film industry with many mourning the loss of the talented actor. The actor died on September 2 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. Netizens and celebrities from every corner of the country sent condolences to his family and took to their social media to pay tribute to him and his contribution to the industry. Recently, Shehbaz Badesha known for being a close friend of the late actor continued his saga of paying him a heartfelt tribute.

Shehbaz Badesha on Sidharth Shukla's demise

Taking to his social media, brother of Shukla's rumoured beau Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz Badesha took to his social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. Sharing an image of Shukla warmly embracing and consoling a girl, Badesha opened up about how loving and kind-hearted he was. Affectionately giving him the title of 'Sher', he shared the image with the caption,

''Sabko pyaar krne vala and most kind hearted person our SHER 🦁''

Netizens' reaction to the post

Netizens could not help but solemnly mourn the loss of Shukla. Many fans talked in length about the late actor's kind-hearted and humble nature as one wrote, ''WO APNI DUNIYA DE GAYA USSE... APNI KHUSHIYA DE GAYA... MISS HIM SOO MUCH'' while another fan wrote, ''always in our heart❤❤ stay strong''. The comment section was also filled with concerned fans asking the singer about his sister Shehnaaz Gill.

This was not the first time that Badesha remembered his friend. Since Shukla's passing away, Badesha has been dedicating a post to the actor on his Instagram. Some of the doting captions he wrote for him read, ''MERA SHER 🦁 U R ALWAYS WITH US AND U WILL B ALWAYS 🙂WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U. IT IS A DREAM NOW 🙂 AND THIS DREAM WILL COME TRUE SOON 😔 I WILL NOT SAY RIP BECAUSE U R NOT LOVE U'', ''Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ♥️ ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai 🙌 SHER '' and ''I have learned from u soo much. And i know i will achieve something big like u my bai.''

IMAGE- SHEHBAZ BADESHA & SIDHARTH SHUKLA'S INSTAGRAM