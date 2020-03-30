Most Popular TikTok Stars Who Have Millions Of Fans And Followers

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. It aims to inspire and encourage a new generation to have a positive impact on the planet and those around them. Check out some creative people that have used TikTok to increase their fame, gain supporters, and raise awareness around specific causes. You can share, embed videos on Tiktok. There are many people who have acquired their fame through this medium. Here is the list of those famous people.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

According to IMDb, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a widely popular Indian film and television actress. She started her career in 2009 but gained recognition through Colors TV's Phulwa in 2011. She has also played the role of Young Phool Kanwar in Sony TV's Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap and Pankti Sharma in Tu Aashiqui. In September 2019, she achieved 10 million followers on her TikTok account and became India's No.1 Tik Tok Video Creator. The actor has also worked with the famous Bollywood star Rani Mukherjee in the film Hichki.

Bhavin Bhanushali

Bhavin has featured in many popular shows on TV. He is now a TikTok star. The actor has made his viewers fall in love with his videos. He is widely known to be very active on the platform. He is currently one of the biggest social media celebrities.

Nagma Mirajkar

Nagma Mirajkar is an Indian social star known as an actor, dancer social media influencer and TikTok star. She has more than 3 million followers. She is popular for posting dances, lip syncs, comedies, and other music videos. Recently, Deepika Padukone has also made her debut video with Nagma Mirajkar on the TikTok application.

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh is a famous Indian musical star and social media personality who has made many interesting videos on his TikTok account. He was born on October 7, 1994. He is famously known as Mr. Faisu. The star has more than 8 million fans and followers on his TikTok account.

