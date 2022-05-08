Mother's Day: Sidharth Shukla's Old Pic With Mom Rita Shukla Surfaces Online; Fans React

It's almost been a year since the entertainment industry lost one of its gems, actor Sidharth Shukla. The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor passed away after he suffered a heart attack on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. The news of his demise came as a big shock to his friends and family.

Sidharth Shukla's presence is still missed by his fans and they still mourn the star's death. The actor shared a very special bond with his mother Rita Shukla. On the occasion of Mother's Day 2022, an old unseen picture of the mother-son duo is doing rounds on social media.

Sidharth Shukla and mother Rita Shukla's picture goes viral on Mother's Day 2022

Mother's Day is mainly celebrated to honour mothers and bring to everyone's notice their significance in every individual's life. Actor Sidharth Shukla shared an inseparable bond with his mother. The Balika Vadhu actor never shied away from expressing his love for his mother on numerous occasions. Moreover, he also used to share pictures with her on his social media handle, giving fans an insight into their beautiful relationship.

Recently, almost a year after his death, an old picture of Sidharth and his mother Rita Shukla from his early career days is going viral on the internet. The paps handle Viral Bhayani shared the picture on its Instagram. Sharing the picture, they captioned the post as "Sidharth and his mom ❤️ This beautiful unseen picture of them together ♡". Along with the priceless picture, they also added a quote from the late actor that read, "People know me as a man with a rough exterior, but I'll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she's been the most important person in my life. Every time she tells me she's proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face, the woman who means everything to me."

Here, take a look at the post-

Netizens' reaction to the post

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans became emotional and remembered the departed soul. One of the users wrote, "Role model for all mother #Rita maa, well-raised son who always made her proud #sidharthshukla ❤️" while another wrote, "Best mother-son bond ❤️❤️❤️". The rest of the users flooded the comments section with 'miss you' messages.

Here, take a look at the comments-

Image: Instagram@realsidharthshukla