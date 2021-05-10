Mother's Day Wishes: Sidharth Shukla To Mahhi Vij, Here's How TV Actors Celebrated The Day

Mother's Day is observed to cherish the sacrifices made by mothers worldwide and also celebrate the abundant love they shower on their children. On the occasion of Mother's Day, several actors took to Instagram to share pictures with their mothers. From actors Siddharth Shukla to actor Kishwer Merchantt, here's what these actors had to say about their moms, on the day.

Mother's days wishes by these TV actors

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla shared a cute picture with his mother on social media and wrote a note for her in the caption. “Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my everyday ❤️”, he wrote. Sidharth wore a plain pink t-shirt while his mother was dressed in white ensemble.

Kishwer Merchantt

Mommy-to-be Kishwer Merchantt also shared an adorable post. She painted ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ on her baby bump and smiled for the picture. Her caption read, “With a little movement and slight kicks he/she whispered from inside wishing me "happy mother's day."❤️❤️ #sukishkababy.” Kishwer was dressed in a plain black t-shirt and printed bottoms as she excitedly celebrated the joy of being a mother soon.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna too, took to social media to share a selfie with her mother Jasmin Tanna. She thanked her mother for giving her strength, courage and love and wrote that she knows what love is, only because of her mother. She further wrote, “ today if I am a strong person it’s bcz a strong woman raised me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers ❤️ I Love You MOM @jasminaktanna”(sic)

Mahhi Vij

TV actor Mahhi Vij had a special Mother's day post, which went up on her account. She announced that she won't be celebrating Mother's day this year, due to the current situation in the country. In a long caption she wrote, “Ask a child who has lost their mother or a mother who has lost their child in this pandemic. We all say that We are In This Together and if we really are then why the celebrations? There should be none because my heart cries every time I hear about someone who has lost a family member in this current pandemic, every time a child loses their mother. And so there are no Mother's Day Celebrations For Me This Year Because Truly We Are All In This Together! #weareinthistogether #mothersday”(sic).

Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla also shared a selfie with his mother on Instagram. He thanked her for making sure he was healthy, happy, well-groomed and always nice to people, in the caption of his picture. He further wrote, “Happy mothers day to all mothers ! 🤲”(sic).

Rahul Vaidya

Popular TV actor Rahul Vaidya also took to Instagram and shared a picture with his mother. In the caption, he wrote that he might be away from her at the moment but he loves her a lot. He also added that he needs to click more pictures with his mother. Rahul Vaidya’s caption read, “Happy Mother’s Day Meri Maa ❤️jitna kahun utna kam hoga..“(sic).

Aly Goni

Actor Aly Goni shared a candid picture with his mother on Instagram and wished her ‘Happy Mother’s Day’. He shared a shayari in the caption which read, “Dawa Asar Na Kare Toh Nazar Utarti Hai, Maa hai janab Woh Kaha Haar Maanti Hai” get well soon ma ❤️ Allah se dua karta hu ki hum sab ki maa hamesha aise hi hasti rahe aur kush rahe 🙏🏼 Ameen ❤️

#alygoni #sheraly #famaly”(sic).

IMAGE: SIDDHARTH SHUKLA & MAHHI VIJ'S INSTAGRAM

