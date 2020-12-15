Mouli Ganguly's Birthday: Take A Look At Pics Of The Actor With Her Hubby Mazher Sayed

Mouli Ganguly is celebrating her birthday today on December 15. She is a famous actor who has been seen in many Hindi and Bengali films. Some of her famous projects are - Raincoat, 68 Pages, In a Man's World and many such more. Mouli kickstarted her career in 2001 and tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Mazher Sayed in 2010. So on the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at her pictures with her husband. Take a look:

Mouli Ganguly and Mazher Sayed's photos

In this live picture, fans cans spot Mouli Ganguly and Mazher Sayed in traditional attire. They are both sporting clothes with a shade of pink and look very happy. The picture was posted on the occasion of Diwali and received lots of love by fans.

Clicked in a shopping complex, the couple looks radiant in this post. Mouli is sporting a white top and blue flared pants while Mazher is sporting a smart t-shirt. As always, the couple looks very happy with each other. Many fans liked the post and added sweet comments for the post.

In this post, fans can spot a selfie of the two stars. The post is captioned - 'Once upon a time when we used to socialize'. Mazher looks very sharp in his black suit and Mouli is sporting a traditional look in the post.

In this post, fans can spot another selfie of the couple. The post is captioned - 'Saturday vibes' and shows the couple in a very natural and relaxed state. Many fans commented that the two were a 'beautiful couple' and looked 'great' with each other.

Here's a picture of the couple with a family member. Mazher is seen sporting black sunglasses and Mouli is seen sporting a purple top. One fan commented - 'How lovely is that. Seeing aunty after such a long time'.

In this post, fans can spot that both the celebs are sporting white. The pictures quite playful and is captioned - 'You are my favourite notification'. Many fans added sweet comments for the couple. Here's a look at some other pictures of the couple:

