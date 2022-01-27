Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Tie The Knot As Per Malayali Rituals, Pics Emerge Online; See

After their beautiful and extravagant pre-wedding festivities, Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar finally tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple chose a simple yet elegant ceremony to exchange vows. Here are the pictures of their wedding that have recently surfaced on the internet.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar hitched

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar recently tied the knot as per Malayali rituals in Goa. Mouni Roy opted for a white and red coloured ensemble for her wedding. The bride's white saree had an elegant red and golden coloured border, which she paired with a red and golden blouse. She accessorised her look with traditional gold jewellery.

The Gold actor wore a small and a long necklace, an elegant maangtika, heavy jhumkas and bangles. The highlight of her outfit was the gold cummerbund that she wrapped around her waist. She tied her hair in a long braid which was wrapped around with garlands of white flowers. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar wore a golden coloured kurta and white coloured dhoti. Here are their pictures surfacing online.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Haldi and Mehendi ceremony

Ahead of their wedding, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar took the internet by storm with their beautiful pre-wedding festivities. The couple looked nothing but dreamy in their white outfits for the Haldi ceremony. Mouni Roy chose to wear a white coloured flared top, matching lehenga and an elegant dupatta for the ceremony. She accessorised her look with white floral jewellery. Suraj Nambiar also looked dapper in a white coloured outfit.

In their Mehendi ceremony, the Naagin star wore a yellow coloured top and long skirt. Her outfit had intricate golden coloured work. She went for heavy golden jewellery to accessorise her look. The actor surely set fire on the dance floor with her stunning moves.

While Mouni Roy comes from a Bengali background, Suraj Nambiar was born in a Malayali family. The couple reportedly first met in Dubai through a mutual friend and began dating after getting to know each other. They also had a secret engagement ceremony at Mouni Roy's good friend Mandira Bedi's home.

Image: Instagram/@mouniroy/@chiubaba_