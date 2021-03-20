Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani And Friends Party The Night Away With 'great Conversations'

Actor Mouni Roy recently had a blast with some of the popular actors from the entertainment industry whose glimpses were shared on social media. Actor Arjun Bijlani posted a bunch of photos where he was seen partying together with Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi and some of their friends that received love from the fans. Many of the fans were left amazed to see the actors having a ball at their party and making quirky expressions in their photos.

Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani & Mandira Bedi party together

Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram handle and posted these vivacious photos from last night when he enjoyed at a party with Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi along with their few other friends. In the first photo, Arjun Bijlani can be seen clicking a selfie on the balcony along with his friends where Mandira Bedi can be seen posing snazzily while Mouni Roy can be seen at the back. In the next photo, they can all be seen making funny faces with their tongues out while some of them can be seen pouting for the camera. In the next one, all the girls can be seen in all-black attire and posing for the camera in their stylish looks. In the last one, they all posed for the camera with their beautiful smiles showcasing how their party night was full of fun.

In the caption, the actor stated how their last night’s party was full of positivity having great conversations and lots of love with friends. The fans were delighted to see such happy faces of the actors having a ball at their party night. Many of the fans stated how amazing they looked together while others were just mesmerized to see their happy faces. Many fans took to Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram and stated how they loved Arjun, Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi’s photos together and even wished them lots of positivity, greatness and lots of love. Some also dropped in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express how astonished they were to see all of them together. Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram post and see how the fans reacted to their party avatars.

