Mouni Roy Confirms Her Wedding As She Expresses Gratitude To Paparazzi; Watch

After several weeks of speculations and unconfirmed reports about her forthcoming wedding, it appears actor Mouni Roy has finally confirmed it. She has accepted that she is indeed getting married to her rumoured beau, Suraj Nambiar in a few days. In a video on social media, Mouni can be seen congratulated by the paparazzi for the wedding, which is reportedly taking place in Goa on January 27.

Mouni Roy confirms her wedding

In the video, not only does Mouni Roy not deny the paparazzi's statements but in fact, expresses gratitude to them for their wishes. In the video posted by a paparazzi on Instagram on Monday afternoon, Mouni can be seen posing for pictures for the paps. In the video, one of the photographers can be heard congratulating her for her wedding. He says in Hindi, "Mouni ji, congratulations! Your wedding is on 27." Initially, Mouni doesn't respond and continues to pose.

However, soon as she walks towards her car, the photographer congratulates her again. This time, Mouni turns around, smiles and says, "Thank you!" As she sits in her car to leave, other paps also congratulate her and she again expresses gratitude by saying, "Thank you" before waving them goodbye.

According to several reports, Mouni is all set to tie the knot with Suraj in a Goa resort on January 27th. The reports suggest the pair are planning to have a reception in Mumbai later with only family and very close friends at their two-day Goa beach wedding. However, neither Mouni nor Suraj has commented on their exact plans yet. After the actor shared some pictures of her Goa tour on social media, fans started speculating if it was her bachelorette party.

For the unversed, Suraj Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker based in Dubai. He is currently a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He is the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE. Suraj recently gifted a dog to her girlfriend Mouni Roy on her birthday. While the duo has kept their relationship under wraps, a few reports claim they have been dating for a few years.

Mouni Roy on the work front

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and was also featured in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.

Image: Instagram/@mouniroy/@surajnambiar