After tying the knot in a dreamy affair recently, lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. The duo is currently enjoying their honeymoon period and they constantly keep their fans updated with pictures from their honeymoon diaries. Netizens can't stop gushing over the couples adorable pictures. Recently, the Naagin actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures that had glimpses of Mouni chilling and enjoying the 'Pahado wali maggie'

Mouni Roy enjoys non-stop snowing and maggie in Kashmir

On Wednesday, February 9, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her vacation in Kashmir. In the pictures, Mouni was seen enjoying the ‘Pahado wali maggie’ in the chilly weather of Kashmir. The other pictures featured some exotic backdrop of Kashmir's snowclad mountains. The Gold actor was donned in a yellow puffer jacket and a yellow beanie and a checkered scarf. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post as, “Non-stop snowing ….Also पाहारों के उपर Maggie Maggie Maggie.” Here take a look at her post-

Suraj Nambiar and Mouni Roy go snow-biking on their Honeymoon

A few days back, the Dubai-based businessman took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. The first picture featured him snow biking in the middle of the beautiful snow-covered landscape of Kashmir, while another still showcases the couple posing for a selfie whilst holding their teacups. The last slide pans to Mouni and Suraj mounted on their snow bikes. Sharing the post, Suraj captioned it as "Chilling." Here take a look at his post-

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in Kashmir

On Monday, February 7, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared the first picture from her honeymoon diaries. The pictures featured some exotic backdrop of Kashmir's snowclad mountains. In the first picture, we can see Mouni melting in Suraj's arms as the couple posed for a selfie. In the last picture, the actor is seen enjoying the snowy weather. Sharing the pictures, Mouni captioned the post as "presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!!@nambiar13". Take a look-

