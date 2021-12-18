Mouni Roy Enjoys Time With Girlfriends In Goa, Fans Speculate On Her Bachelorette Party

Gold fame Mouni Roy is currently enjoying a gala vacation in Goa. After the actor shared some pictures of her Goa tour on social media, speculations about her bachelorette party have been doing the rounds. Enjoying to her fullest, Mouni posted some pictures with her girlfriends, which has already made fans curious, asking whether it was her bachelorette?

Mouni Roy, who is all set to marry Dubai based businessman and longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar, was spotted in Goa. The actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures and videos from her vacation.

The girl-gang is giving serious vacation goals with their picture-perfect posts on the social media platform. According to sources, the actor went to enjoy a feast at Thalassa on 15 December 2021, where she was joined by producer Pragya Kapoor and actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Actor Aashka Goradia also wished luck to Mouni Roy by sharing a picture with her, where both were seen hugging each other. Aashka captioned the post, "Wonderful time in the company of even more wonderful women…Celebrating Monobinaaaa @imouniroy Blessings and only blessings for this you Mo Mo. @rohiniyer thank you for organising this and bringing us together. (sic)" She also tagged all her girlfriends in the post, mentioning them as stunning ladies. In one of the pictures, Mouni could be seen holding a 'Bride To Be' placard.

Earlier this week, the Brahmastra actor shared some photos on Instagram, captioning it, "Seeing each other, hearing each other’s annoying voices, eating and dancing together make us very happyyyyy! @w_goa @rohiniyer thank you for making it happen. (sic)" In one of the photos, Roy was seen holding a 'Where is my Prince Charming?' placard.

Fans speculate if Mouni was celebrating bachelorette party in Goa

In a recent video, Mouni Roy rocked an off-shoulder crop top with a mini skirt. In the picture, the actor was all smiles. According to an online buzz, the pictures could be from her bachelorette party and not just a glam girl's squad holiday. The squad included Aashka Goradia, Anuradha Khurana, Rohini Iyer, Nidhi Kurda, Roopali Kadyan, and Anisha Verma. The speculation intensified after the actor's close friend Rupali posted a photo of the two vacationing together and later deleted it.

