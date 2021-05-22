Mouni Roy Extends Support To COVID-19 Patients In Mayapur, Urges People To Donate

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc in the country, actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram and shared a video while talking about the hardships faced by people. Mouni spoke about the miseries faced by the people due to the lack of healthcare facilities in Mayapur and how people associated with the Iskcon Foundation are doing their best to help others. She requested people to come forward and help the foundation in whatever manner they can so that they can carry their relentless service towards the society in this distress.

Mouni Roy seeks help for Iskon temple foundation for COVID relief

The actress revealed that she had contributed to the cause and urged people to donate as much as they can to help others in distress. In the video, Mouni said, “Iskon, as you might be aware of with the name, is a home to 7000 devotees from across the world who are helping people in these uncertain times. Thousands of people as we speak get infected with the virus and cannot get the due treatment required to cure themselves as a result they lose their lives and increase in the death rate due to the lack of timely treatment.”

While captioning the post, she wrote, “These are uncertain times of the pandemic, and we have to stand by each other and help them out. The people of Mayapur and neighbouring areas are suffering terribly due to the unavailability of the medical facility .. #ISCKON is trying to help them get the medical attention they need with beds, oxygen cylinders, doctors, ambulances, food, etc... I have also tried to do my bit by contributing to them... I request you all to also go ahead and donate as much as possible for the people in need.”



A source close to the development told Mid-Day that the people of the township along with the neighbouring areas are suffering as there are no functioning hospitals, oxygen cylinders, on-call doctors, and related medical supplies. The Iskcon Foundation is building up a medical facility at Mayapur which will help people suffering from COVID-19 to get proper medical attention. Mouni Roy has donated in her own capacity to the Iskcon Foundation for this noble cause. The Gold actress also recently donated to the Give India Foundation for their work towards helping people in need amidst this crisis.



