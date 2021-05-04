Mouni Roy Hails Frontline Workers, Calls Them Her 'favourite Superheroes' Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown has made people look at life from a completely different perspective. Our celebrities are doing whatever they can to help, celebrate, support and encourage the COVID warriors. Among those is actor Mouni Roy who took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards the frontline workers with a post that called them nothing less than superheroes.

Mouni Roy hails the frontline workers

Mouni Roy's latest post on Instagram is a tribute to the frontline workers all across the world. With the caption, "My fav SUPERHERO too" the Gold actor shared a series of colourful illustrations of our COVID warriors amongst the renowned superheroes.

In one picture, the illustration shows the frontline workers walking in the middle wearing their scrubs while all the superheroes like Superman, Hulk, Batman, and Iron Man are standing to the sides bowing down to them. The next picture is a close up of the faces of the superheroes with a frontline worker standing in the middle with a mask on his face.

Netizens react to Mouni Roy's Instagram post

Fans of the actor appreciated her kind gesture and shared their agreement with the actors' post through heart and fire emojis. Many fans expressed their gratitude to the frontline workers as well by writing, "Support," "Salute" and "True heroes" in the comment section. Take a look.

About Mouni Roy's movies and tv shows

Mouni Roy made her debut on television with the role as Sati in the mythological show Mahadev. The actor rose to fame after she played the role of Shivanya in Naagin 1 and Naagin 2. The popularity of her show resulted in the actor getting offers from Bollywood. After which, Mouni went on to make her debut in Hindi Cinema with the 2018 movie Gold. Post that she got a chance to act opposite Rajkumar Rao in the movie Made in China and was last seen in the Zee 5 movie London Confidential. The actor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious fantasy drama Brahmastra that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Mouni Roy Instagram)

