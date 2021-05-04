Mouni Roy Is 'utterly Livid And Shaken' By 'fake Remdesivir Racket' Exposed In Gujarat

Actor Mouni Roy recently lashed out at a group of racketeers who made and sold fake Remdesivir injections in parts of Gujarat. On May 3, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of videos and pics exposing an anonymous group that is mixing salt and glucose into a glass vial labelled with a reputed pharma company brand. Sharing these shocking images and videos on Instagram, Mouni Roy also expressed her anger and rage against such people. She called them heinous and said, "at loss for words for how utterly livid and shaken I am at this discovery".

Mouni Roy lashes out at racketeers selling fake Remdesivir injections

As seen in Mouni Roy's Instagram post, the racketeers are caught on camera with thousands of glass vials and labels of a reputed pharma company brand. In the video, one of the racketeers is seen explaining the process of making the fake Remdesivir injections. As you swipe further, one can spot thousands of fake Remdesivir injections and black money made out of it. Talking about the same, Mouni Roy said, "We can all collectively agree that many measures were not taken in preventing the spread of the deadly second strain. A unanimous understanding, yes. Investigations will be underway".

She further added,

This is intentional, premeditated evil unleashed on countless vulnerable people. Instead of a life saving medication, these scum mixed salt and glucose and selling the doses for 5000/- a piece. Hands helplessly extended in one last ditch effort of hope...only to be lied to. Let us ride together and condemn this demonic act. Let us demand the full weight of the legal system to come down with such earth slamming force, that no one ever thinks of perpetrating such disgusting acts ever again.Terrified & hope this is stopped IMMEDIATELY #covid19 #vaccine #ashamed Request friends & the gram fam to please spread the msg

Netizens' reactions

Netizens were shocked and angry seeing Mouni Roy's latest post. Several celebrities like Shamita Shetty, Sophie Choudry, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja, and many others also commented on the post. One of the users said, "This is shame this should stop immediately", while another added, "This is such a shameful act there's a word called humanity but these people didn't hear it". Check out more reactions below.

