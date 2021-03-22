Mouni Roy 'loving' The Pictures From Her Latest Photoshoot; Karan Tacker Drops A Comment

Naagin fame Mouni Roy treated her fans with multiple pictures from her recent photoshoot with photographer Sachin. The 35-year-old actress, who is all set to play a negative role on the big screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is creating a buzz with her recent pictures among her fans. Check out the pictures here!

Mouni Roy's Instagram post

Getting clicked by Sachin, Mouni donned on a single-strap black striped dress that hugged her figure. With her hair styled in beachy waves, the actress put on a glam face for the photoshoot. The actress complemented her pictures with a thoughtful quote for her caption writing 'Finding ways out of the mind' and 'loving it'. Mouni also posted another video on her Instagram from her photoshoot where she can be seen posing around while Cardi B's I Like It Like That played in the background.

Karan Tacker and netizens react to Mouni Roy's photos

Mouni Roy's photos from the recent photoshoot stunned not only her fans but also the famous personalities of the television. Karan Tacker stopped by the actress's post to drop a fire emoji in the comment section. Famous personalities like Gabriella Demetriades, Aashka Goradia Goble, and Rahul Shetty praised the actress in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Mouni Roy Instagram.

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments as one wrote that she looked quite awesome in the pictures. Another fan chimed in and wrote 'sexiest Naagin ever' referring to her famous role in Naagin. Another fan praised the actress calling her stunning and many wrote 'beautiful' and 'pretty' under the post for the actress.

A look at Mouni Roy's Instagram

Mouni recently posted several stories on her Instagram where she can be seen rehearsing dancing with choreographer Utkarsh. The actress wrote that she missed his dancing classes. In the next few stories, Mouni can be seen enjoying a date with her friends and posted a few videos and pictures from their moments together. Enjoying a following of 16 million, Mouni often posts pictures of her fashion photoshoot and videos of her upcoming projects. The actress was recently seen in Patli Kamariya by Tanishk Bagchi

Pic Credit: Mouni Roy Instagram.

