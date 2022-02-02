Last Updated:

In pics | Mouni Roy Opts For Ethnic Wear As She Steps Out For Work After Marriage With Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy opted for a gorgeous floral ensemble as she stepped out in Mumbai days after her marriage with beau and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
mouni roy

IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA


Mouni Roy has been garnering headlines after she tied the knot with beau and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in a dreamy affair in Goa recently. The TV star has been constantly treating fans with glimpses from various wedding festivities, in which she looks resplendent. Days after the ceremonies concluded, Mouni seems to have resumed work as she was spotted in Bandra. 

The actor opted for a floral ethnic outfit, with a complimenting pair of Juttis to go with it. She also wore her wedding bangles, while her hands and feet were filled with Henna. For the uninitiated, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in dual ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali, in order to honour each other’s traditions. They got married at the Hilton Goa Resort.

Mouni Roy steps out for work after marriage with Suraj Nambiar

The actor looked stunning in a black and pink coloured ensemble with floral work all over it, while her dupatta was made of a plain pink net material with floral work on the borders. The Naagin actor wore a pair of floral Juttis in footwear, whole also opting for a pair of black sunglasses. Take a look. 

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in a beautiful morning ceremony as per Malayali rituals on January 27, while a traditional Bengali ceremony happened later in the evening. Sharing first glimpses from the ceremony on her Instagram handle, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!!"Need your love and blessings…27.01.22Love, Suraj & Mouni." On the other hand, Suraj wrote," Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

While Mouni Roy wore a traditional white and red saree with gold jewellery, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in a golden kurta and dhoti. The wedding festivities were attended by a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, and others.

On the work front, Mouni will now be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will reportedly be playing the role of an antagonist in the movie. 

(IMAGE: VARINDER CHAWLA)

Tags: mouni roy, suraj nambiar, bollywood
First Published:
