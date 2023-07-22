Mouni Roy Pens Note After Being Hospitalised For 9 Days, Says 'a Stillness...'

Mouni Roy has been in the news for launching her restaurant in Mumbai. The actress has had a hectic few months spanning shoots and her Cannes debut being a specific highlight. The actress recently, however, went through a setback that saw her end up in the hospital for a sizeable while. Mouni penned a note addressing the same.

3 things you need to know

Mouni Roy was last seen in 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress has recently started her entrepreneurial venture.

Mouni tied the knot with her husband Suraj Nambiar, on January 27, last year.

Mouni Roy pens note on hospitalisation

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share news addressing her ill health. The actress shared how she had been hospitalised for 9 days and the experience left her overwhelmed. The note also saw Mouni express gratitude to her friends who stood by her side and cared for her. She also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar for the same. The note also carried a reflection about prioritising health over everything else.



Mouni Roy's post was accompanied by a series of pictures capturing the 9 days. Part of her caption read, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything."

Mouni Roy has had a hectic few months

Mouni Roy marked her debut at Cannes this year. Besides this, she has been simultaneously filming for The Virgin Tree and a popular Bengali dance reality show. The actress has also been busy with her entrepreneurial pursuits.