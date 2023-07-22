Mouni Roy Pens Note After Being Hospitalised For 9 Days, Says 'a Stillness...'

Quick links:
Mouni Roy will next be seen in The Virgin Tree (Image: mouniroy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy has been in the news for launching her restaurant in Mumbai. The actress has had a hectic few months spanning shoots and her Cannes debut being a specific highlight. The actress recently, however, went through a setback that saw her end up in the hospital for a sizeable while. Mouni penned a note addressing the same.
3 things you need to know
Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share news addressing her ill health. The actress shared how she had been hospitalised for 9 days and the experience left her overwhelmed. The note also saw Mouni express gratitude to her friends who stood by her side and cared for her. She also gave a special shoutout to her husband Suraj Nambiar for the same. The note also carried a reflection about prioritising health over everything else.
Mouni Roy's post was accompanied by a series of pictures capturing the 9 days. Part of her caption read, "9 days in a hospital & I’m overwhelmed by a stillness deeper than anything I have ever known. Happy to report I’m back home and recovering slowly but very well. A happy healthy life over err’ything."
Mouni Roy marked her debut at Cannes this year. Besides this, she has been simultaneously filming for The Virgin Tree and a popular Bengali dance reality show. The actress has also been busy with her entrepreneurial pursuits.