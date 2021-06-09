Mouni Roy Remembers Her Late Father, Shares Heartfelt Message On Instagram

Actor Mouni Roy has recently posted a picture in her father’s memory, who had passed away eight years ago, in 2013. The picture posted by Mouni Roy on her Instagram is of a small prayer ceremony conducted for her father. Her post got a lot of comments of love and prayers from her friends and fans. The Naagin actor also penned a heartfelt message for her father. Read on to know more about it.

Mouni Roy's father, Anil Roy, was an office superintendent of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, in West Bengal, according to a report by Bollywood Life. Today, on the eighth anniversary of his passing away, Mouni Roy posted a picture in his remembrance, with a caption that says, “8 years today... hope you are your joyous best in transcendental light & love.. we remember you fondly everyday....♥️♾” Take a look at the post from Mouni Roy's Instagram here:

Her post got numerous comments from her friends and co-stars, including Smriti Irani, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, Mandira Bedi, Aamir Ali, Alisha Singh, and Shamita Shetty. They sent their love and prayers to Mouni Roy in her commemorative post.

Mouni Roy's movies and other works in recent times

Mouni Roy had last starred in the ZEE5 web film, London Confidential, which released in September 2020. The spy thriller also starred Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in prominent roles. Next, Mouni Roy will be seen in the upcoming fantasy fiction film, Brahmastra, which is slated to come out this year. In television, Mouni Roy was last seen in the fantasy fiction show Naagin 3, which aired from 2018 - 2019.

In March, Mouni Roy had also starred in a music video of the song Patli Kamariya, along with Tanishk Bagchi. The song has been written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E, and Parampara Tandon. As of now, this Mouni Roy's music video has crossed 27 million views on YouTube.

Mouni Roy had recently also visited Dubai for a shoot with the entrepreneur Mona Kattan, in Mamalu Kitchen of Dubai. She had recently uploaded pictures with Mona Kattan on her Instagram.

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.