Mouni Roy Remembers Her 'struggle' During Rehearsal Days Of 'Patli Kamariya' Song

On March 19, 2021, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video of a rehearsal session with her choreographers. The BTS rehearsal session videos come when the actor was rehearsing for her recently released, Patli Kamariya song. In the video, she can be seen practising her moves along with dancers, Piyush Bhagat, Shazia Samji, Dwiti Rao and Shweta Sharda. Sharing the video, she recalled that her ‘struggle was real’.

Mouni Roy drops BTS video from her Dance rehearsal sessions

In the videos, one can see Mouni donning a white crop top with thick grey borders which she paired with tight black pants. She kept her makeup minimal and pulled her straight hair with a hair clipper. As for the caption, she wrote, “The struggle was real. Remember? @piyush_bhagat @shaziasamji @dwiti.rao @shwetasharda24”.

As soon as Mouni Roy's video were up on the internet, many of her fans complimented the actor and dropped lovely comments. Mouni Roy’s rumoured beau, Suraj Nambiar too dropped The Lion King’s dialogue as a comment on her post. He wrote, “Rawr” while Mouni responded to him, “Babubau, says ‘#nala’”. A fan commented, “Cute” with several red heart emojis. Another one wrote, “Awesome” with fire emojis. A netizen commented, “Super hot”. Another one wrote, “Beautiful” with a pair of red hearts.

It was on March 11, 2021, that the actor dropped a motion poster of her single. She was seen wearing a multi-coloured shimmery outfit from the song in this poster. Mouni Roy captioned the post as, “’#PatliKamariya’ is coming to make you all get soaked in groove and glimmer. Song releasing on 16th March!”

Released on March 16, 2021, Patli Kamariya features Mouni along with Tanishk Bagchi and Sukh E. Along with Tanishk and Sukh E, Parampara Tandon has also sung the song. The music as well as the lyrics were composed and penned by Tanishk himself. Released under T-Series, the song has already garnered more than 12 million views since its release. Helmed by Arvindr Khaira, the song has received mixed reviews from the audience.

