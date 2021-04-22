Mouni Roy Reviews The Trailer Of 'Out Of Love 2'; Gives Her 'best Wishes' To The Team

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the Out Of Love 2 trailer. The actor shared her review on her Insta story and also tagged the lead actor of the show, Purab Kohli, in the post. Read on to find out what Mouni had to say about Out Of Love 2 trailer.

Mouni Roy reviews Out Of Love 2 trailer

Sharing the poster of the show and also the link of the trailer, the Made In China actress was all praises for the upcoming show. Mouni wrote, "What a brilliant trailer can't wait to watch the show, my best wishes to @purab-kohli and the entire team" as she shared the post on her story. Out Of Love 2 cast includes Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli in the lead roles.

According to the trailer of the show, season 2 takes place three years after the events of season 1. The previous instalment's story followed Dr Meera Kapoor played by Rasika Dugal as she suspected her spouse and went to various lengths to investigate her husband Akarsh Kapoor, played by Purab Kohli, of having an affair. Ultimately, the two separate after a major confrontation scene and drama. Presently, three years later, Akarsh is back in Coonoor to take revenge on his ex-wife Meera. He also tries to get closer to his estranged son. Take a look at the trailer here.

Mouni Roy shares a video of her Kathak dance routine

Recently, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to flaunt her impressive kathak moves in a new video. Mouni Roy performed a beautiful kathak routine on the song Baawra Mann Dekhne Chala Ek Sapna and wore a pink Anarkali. While sharing the video, the actress thanked her trainer for teaching her the routine through online classes. Mouni wrote " When nobody dances with you waltz alone.

Thank you my darling N @nikkitakathak for always inspiring & teaching me even on a video call when needed, like this one. They should see you dancing on this piece. Love love x ...Sending you lots of love, I pray you always fly" as she shared the post.

Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram and stills from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.