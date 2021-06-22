Mouni Roy Says 'grateful For Everything' As She Shares Gorgeous Sun-kissed Clicks

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy recently took to social media to share a series of aesthetic clicks. In the pictures shared, she was seen posing against a stunning and colourful background, studded with flowers of different kinds. In the caption for the post, the actor also spoke about how grateful she is, for all that she has at the moment. In the comments section, Mouni Roy has received immense appreciation from her fans as they find her absolutely gorgeous.

Mouni Roy’s colourful clicks

Actor Mouni Roy has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated through frequent social media posts. She recently shared a set of lovely pictures on Instagram, posing in front of a few lavender, purple, and pink flowers. In one picture, the actor was seen playing with her hair while posing for the fake candid while in a few others, she was enjoying the sun-kissed vibe. The white-painted platform and the colourful flowers set a stunning background for the photographs, making her look even more stunning in a summer dress.

In the pictures shared, Mouni Roy was seen dressed in a black and white sleeveless dress which also had a backless pattern. She paired the dress with simple white sneakers which went well with the look, effortlessly. Her black leather saddle bag also kept her look colour coordinated against the vibrant background. Mouni Roy also slayed her makeup game with a smoky eye look and a simple nude lipstick.

In the caption for the post, Mouni Roy mentioned that she is extremely thankful for everything in her life. She has also sent out her love and kisses to all the lovers, artists, and dreamers, who have been on the journey. She has put up a bunch of adorable emoticons to express her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Mouni Roy’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have complimented Mouni Roy’s picture. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments.

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY INSTAGRAM

