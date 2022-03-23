Mouni Roy Says 'wish To Be Like You' As She Wishes 'Kyuki Saas Bhi..' Co-star Smriti Irani

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani rang in her 46th birthday on March 23, 2022, with blessings and wishes from fans and loved ones alike via social media. Before taking on the duties as the Minister of Women and Child Development of India, Irani was one of the most sought-after actors on television as she headlined the longest-running soap opera of Indian television titled Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Along with an impressive resume as an actor, the 46-year-old also made lifelong companions and friends over the span of her career.

One, in particular, is Mouni Roy who played the role of her daughter in the popular show produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the occasion of her birthday, Roy took to her social media to pen a heartwarming letter and spoke highly of her inspiring personality.

Mouni Roy wishes Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani on birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 36-year-old shared a picture of Irani and began by narrating her 'most favourite story' about the birthday girl. She wrote, ''My dearest Smriti di, @smritiiraniofficial This is my most fav story about you to tell; more than a decade and half back, fresh out of uni I had joined the cast of kyunki, unnerved wondering how you may be,''

''I was amazed beyond belief; unlike most of em, how kind you were to me (you didn’t have to be), how sharp & intelligent you were, spoke 7 languages, your outstanding vocabulary, your flare for reading (still have to return your books from 17 years ago), a beautiful nerd, err’ything that you were blew my mind & heart. I wanted to be like you then, I wish to be like you now;'' she continued.

Roy did not end here as she sent her blessings and love for future endeavours by concluding, ''I love you and I pray god always bless you with the best life has to offer making sure you spend your time with those who love and appreciate you the most ♥️🔱

HAPPYYYYY BIRTHDAY''.

