Mouni Roy Shares A Note On Instagram, Writes What She Has Learnt From And About 'God'

Mouni Roy posted a note on Instagram and wrote what she has learnt from and about God after she 'invited' God into her life. She wrote about the things she has experienced in her spiritual journey and how God has helped her to see the beauty she had never seen before. Mouni shared the note on the occasion of Ekadashi on Sunday.

In the post, Mouni shared a photo of herself in a yellow ethnic outfit by the brand Aachho Jaipur. Along with the pictures, she wrote how she has ‘invited God’ into her life. She wrote that she did not know how things would turn out or she would, “close the door to God and let my will run wild.” Mouni added that with each struggle she has with God, she learns more about His beauty, love and patience. She wrote she still says, “No God, this time I think you're wrong. I won't. And God waits until my whole being realizes that I'm incapable of doing it alone, that His way is the best way.”

Mouni also wrote in her note that God has given her strength and courage to face life as it is. She wrote that she has God’s guidance and help to weather the storms in her life and that his guidance has also helped her enjoy the beauty she had not seen before. Many of her colleagues from the industry praised her outfit and her thoughts. While Mandira Bedi wrote 'beautiful', Smriti Khanna commented with a heart emoji. Author Bhawana Somaaya wrote, “Evolved mind, evolved reflections, I hear you.”

Mouni often takes to her Instagram account and shares inspirational and motivational quotes with her fans. Recently, she posted a quote by Brooke Hampton which read, “No, we don’t need more sleep. It’s our souls that are tired, not our body. We need nature. We need magic. We need freedom. We need truth. We need stillness. We don’t need more sleep, we need to wake up and live.” In another post, she quoted Paramahamsa Yogananda and wrote, “The happiness of one's own heart alone cannot satisfy the soul; one must try to include, as necessary to one's own happiness, the happiness of others.” Her fans often thank her for the motivational quotes and shower her with love.

Mouni Roy has been a prominent face of the TV and the film industry. She has been a part of many Tv serials like Naagin, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev and many more. She was last seen in the movie, Made in China in which she was paired opposite Rajkummar Rao. Mouni will be seen next in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action movie, Brahmastra, which will also feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

