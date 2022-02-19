Mouni Roy is in the limelight ever since her wedding with businessman Suraj Nambiar. The couple exchanged vows on January 27, in Goa in a traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremony. The nuptials were attended by Mouni’s close friends from the industry.

Post their wedding, glimpses from their big day broke the internet and the viral pictures are proof of the grand celebrations. Fans can't stop gushing over the pictures and videos of the dreamy wedding. Recently, the Naagin actor took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a video of her Sangeet Night.

Mouni Roy shares throwback video of her sangeet

On Saturday, actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle and shared a video that had glimpses of her sangeet night. In the video, Mouni was donned in a beige coloured embroidered lehenga while her husband Suraj wore a blue indo-western formal suit. The duo was complimenting each other. The video was captured by The Wedding Journals Of India. It had glimpses of Mouni and Suraj shaking their legs on different songs. It also captured various guests and Mouni's close friends from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Shetty, Pratik Utekar among many others, dancing their hearts out and having a gala time at the grand night.

Sharing the post, the Gold actor captioned it as "Take me back to this day pweez 🥺🎥 @theweddingjournalsofindia @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros thank you so so much for the songs, for all the love, for your enthusiasm, music and err’ything you do for us.. love you dher saara (heart and flower emoji)"

Here take a look at the post-

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote-"Absolutely Gorgeous (multiple heart and emoticons)"while other users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Mouni's industry friend and her Naagin co-star Aashka Goradia Goble also commented on the post. Aashka wrote "THIS DAY( heart-eyed emoticon)"

Mouni Roy Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited sci-fi flick, Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying pivotal roles. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the silver screen on September 9, 2022.

Image: Instagram@imouniroy