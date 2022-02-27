Mouni Roy Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos To Mark One Month Anniversary With Suraj Nambiar

On Sunday, February 27, actor Mouni Roy took to social media to share dreamy pictures of her wedding ceremony to celebrate one month anniversary with husband Suraj Nambiar. Exactly, a month ago, the couple tied the knot with each other in an initimate yet lavish ceremony amid close friend and family members. After dating each other for about three years, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar sealed the deal in Malayali and Bengali traditions in Panaji, Goa.

Mouni Roy celebrates one-month anniversary

To mark the special occasion, the Naagin star took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning photos of her big day. While in one photo, Suraj holds Mouni close, in another he plants a sweet kiss on his wifey's cheeks. From wedding day, reception attire to honeymoon pictures, Mouni's celeberatory post covers it all.

Sharing the photos online, the actor opened up on how she plans on loving her husband. She wrote, "'How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps. I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now..' A month". Check out the post shared by her below:

This came just days after the newlywed couple met spiritual master, Sadhguru. The Brahmastra star in a previous post gave fans a glimpse of their meeting revealing that she feels 'grateful and blessed' after interacting with the spiritual guru. For their in-person visit, both Mouni and Suraj opted for red colour attires as they put their best traditional foot forward. Take a look at the photo here:

On the professional front, Mouni Roy recently announced her music video collaboration with Baaghi star Tiger Shroff. The duo will soon feature in Poori Gal Baat. Speaking of her upcoming movies, she will next share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited sci-fi flick, Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni essaying pivotal roles. The first part of the trilogy is all set to hit the silver screens on September 9, this year. Mouni is also gearing up to appear as a judge in the fifth season of the reality show, Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy