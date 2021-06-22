Mouni Roy Shares How Yoga And Meditation Helped Change Her Mindset And Control Her Anxiety

An avid social media user, Mouni Roy often shares certain moments, experiences and thoughts online. Recently, on World Yoga Day, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share her journey with yoga and how it has helped her over time. Along with her detailed explanation in the caption, Roy shared a few photos of herself practising yoga in the post.

Mouni Roy shares her journey with yoga

On Monday, June 21, 2021, Mouni Roy shared five photos, wherein she was seen engaging in the practice of yoga. In the caption, she began by stating the positive effects of yoga and meditation in her life. “So.... can’t begin to explain how yoga and meditation has helped change my mindset and in turn has brought positive impact on my body,” she wrote. Further, the Gold actor elaborated on the importance of yoga for the ‘body, mind and soul’ of a person and how one should go ‘slow and steady’ at it. “Replace the craving for bad with the good. Slow & steady. One tiny change at a time,” she added.

Roy talks about discipline, anxiety, and more

According to her, these changes would help incorporate the ‘physical and mental discipline’ required, and further positively impact one's life. Mouni Roy's Instagram followers then saw her reveal how yoga had helped her be less anxious or vague as well. A former part of the Naagin cast, Roy also spoke about how she hopes everyone can let go of the negatives and welcome more positive changes with passing time. She concluded her caption by sending out virtual ‘love and hugs’ to her followers. The post received over five lakhs and eighty-six thousand likes and two thousand comments on the platform.

Other posts by Mouni Roy

Almost all of Mouni Roy's photos and videos are always just as well-received by her fans and admirers. The day before, she shared some outfit pictures and a Reels video in a little shimmery black dress. Striking poses in them, the actor wrote, “One for this song & the algorithm X,” in the caption of the video. While it received over three lakhs and thirty-seven thousand likes, it had over two million plays.

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

