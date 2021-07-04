Mouni Roy Shares Pic From Raj Kaushal's Prayer Meet, Says 'It'll Never Be The Same Again'

A prayer meet for late filmmaker Raj Kaushal was organised at his wife Mandira Bedi’s house. Mouni Roy was among the several celebrities who attended the prayer meet to pay their last tribute. Sharing a picture from the prayer meet, Mouni Roy shared how much she will miss the late filmmaker.

Mouni Roy misses Raj Kaushal

Taking to Instagram, Naagin 3 actor Mouni Roy posted a picture from Raj Kaushal’s prayer meet. A framed picture of the late filmmaker was placed amid a bunch of white flowers. Placed in front of it was a placard stating ‘we miss you #Raji’.

In the caption, Mouni Roy expressed her sorrow on losing Raj Kaushal and wrote: "We do…. It ll never be the same again..". She also stated how it would never be the same again.

The moment Mouni posted it on her Instagram, fans immediately reacted to it with sad face emojis and namaste emojis through the comments section. Many fans also poured in love by adding heart symbols under the post while others added heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they loved Raj Kaushal’s photo. There were many celebrity artists such as Pragya Kapoor, Dabboo Ratnani, Aashka Goradia, Vidya Malavade, and others who added namaste symbols for the late filmmaker. Have a look at some of the reactions to Mouni Roy’s Instagram post.



Apart from Mouni Roy, several other celebrity artists from the acting industry paid respects to Shaadi Ka Laddoo fame Raj Kaushal. Arshad Warsi, who was a part of one of Kaushal’s movies sent condolences to his family through social media and also stated how he had known him for several years. Other artists who posted heartfelt notes on the director’s demise were Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, R Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Kubbra Sait, Tisca Chopra, Rahul Dev, Roshan Abbas, Boman Irani and others.

Mandira Bedi performs Raj Kaushal's last rites

Raj Kaushal was one of the popular filmmakers who made his directorial debut with the movie, Anthony Kaun Hai. He died at the age of 49 due to cardiac arrest on June 30 and his funeral was held on the same afternoon where his wife, Mandira performed all the last rites.

