Mouni Roy Shares Pictures From A Recent Photoshoot, Quotes 'Alice In Wonderland'

Mouni Roy is frequently seen posting on her Instagram feed and shared another bunch of snaps from a recent photoshoot of herself. In her captions, the actor quoted the Disney fairy-tale, Alice in Wonderland. Scroll along to take a look at the pictures as well as check out the captions.

The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and shared three posts, consisting of multiple pictures from the shoot. She wore a halter-neck navy coloured jumpsuit with a plunging back. She went her classic kohl-rimmed eyes with eyeliner and falsies, along with a nude lip and minimal jewellery.

She posed in front of a half ajar door in the first set of pictures, leaning to the front. With these pictures she wrote, “Follow the white rabbit you never know what you’ll find...”. The post has received over 418k likes since it was shared with friends complimenting the actor; take a look.

In the next post, she is flaunting the back and was captured while doing some hair flips, with her bouncy curls. Mouni’s caption read, “But it’s no use now,” thought poor Alice, “to pretend to be two people! Why, there’s hardly enough of me left to make one reasonable person!”. The post has got over 431k likes after it was shared on the platform, with a bunch of the actor’s friends dropping in emojis for the pictures, including her close friend Mandira Bedi who said, “Beautiful Mon”.

The third post included three pictures, with her back facing the camera and keeping her eyes at the lens. With this post, she wrote, “Oh, how I wish I could shut up like a telescope! I think I could, if only I knew how to begin.” For, you see, so many out-of-the-way things had happened lately, that Alice had begun to think that very few thing indeed were really impossible”. The third post has the most amount of likes with over 404k people hitting the heart button and appreciating the pictures, take a look at them here.

