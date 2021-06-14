Mouni Roy Shares Vacay Pics On Social Media; Says 'made For Sunny Days'

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy often treats her fans with the gorgeous pictures and videos that she shares on her social media. Recently, the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev star shared a compilation of pictures and videos from her vacation trips. She also mentioned how much she loves sunny days in the caption of her post. Her fans have showered a lot of love on Mouni Roy's Instagram post.

Mouni Roy’s latest Instagram post

In the first video, Mouni was seen relaxing on a beach chair wearing a black bikini and a pair of sunglasses. The next picture saw Mouni wearing a white dress and gazing out of the window. One of the pictures in the compilation was clicked through a glass bottle’s bottom. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Made for sunny days X”, followed by an open book, a sun and a beach waves emoticon.

As soon as her post was shared, Mouni’s fans rushed in to express their admiration by commenting on the post. One of her fans called her ‘super stunning’ while another wrote, ‘love you so much’. One of her ardent fans also commented by writing ‘so beautiful’. Several others showed their love by using the red heart and fire emojis. Actors like Aashka Goradia, Adda Khan and Arjun Bijlani also have commented on the post. See their reactions below.

A look into Mouni Roy's Instagram

A couple of days ago, the 35-year-old actor shared a series of pictures that were clicked against a mirrored wall. The Naagin actor is wearing a black tasselled top and a long skirt. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. In the caption of the post, Mouni wrote, “Hallways. Context is err’ything. Here s none.”

On the work front:

Mouni played a prominent role in the popular supernatural drama series Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama film Gold. Mouni then went on to star in London Confidential, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China. She will next be seen in the superhero fantasy film franchise Brahmāstra. The cast of the movie includes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Prateik Babbar, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. The franchise is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and its release date has not been announced yet.

