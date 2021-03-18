Mouni Roy Starrer 'Patli Kamariya' Reaches 10 Million Views, Actor Says 'Rocking The Town'

Mouni Roy posted a video on her Instagram profile on March 17, 2021, thanking her fans and followers as the video of her new song Patli Kamariya reached ten million views on YouTube. The video that she posted showed a short clip of the song where Mouni Roy can be seen sensuously shimmying to the song that is being played. The video is bordered by a picture of the singers with the name of the producers of the song and at the bottom, a still of Mouni can be seen with the words ’10 million views’ boldly standing out in a neon blue script.

Patli Kamariya reaches 10M views

Mouni Roy thanked everyone for helping the song reach ten million views in such a short period of time and used a few emojis to express what she did not want to put into words. She has used the joined hands emoji followed by the heart eye and heart emoji. Mouni Roy has also made use of the Trishul and evil eye emoji along with her post of declaration. She also said that the song that she has called a ‘sensational’ dance track was out for all to partake in and was ‘rocking the town’. She ended her post by asking her fans and followers who have not yet seen the song to ‘tune in’.

Mouni Roy’s video got a lot of attention from her followers as they flocked to express their views on the song. Most of the people congratulated the actor on her success and wished her new heights. Others commented that she had done a phenomenal job in the song and looks gorgeous in it. Many of her followers have commented on the post with a variety of emojis that are ranging from the fire emoji to the clapping hands, among others.

A few days ago, on March 14, 2021, Mouni Roy shared a video on her Instagram profile that showed the BTS preparations that had gone into the making of the song. She said, “There’s a lot going on off-screen. Have a look at this behind the scenes video of #PatliKamariya and watch us having fun along with hard work. Song releasing on 16th March! ðŸ”¥”. The video shows how the team came together to create the song that has managed to gain 10M views in simply a day.

