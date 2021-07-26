Mouni Roy Stuns In Yellow Floral Dress In Latest Post, Asks Fans For Caption Suggestions

Actor Mouni Roy appears to be glowing in her latest Instagram post! On July 26, 2021, Mouni Roy took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of stunning pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be flaunting her curves and posing against a wall. The self-confessed music and dance lover shared the lyrics of the 1930's classic song, The Lady Is A Tramp to set her Monday mood right. She also asked her fans to join by asking them to 'finish the sentence' as she left her caption incomplete.

Gold actor Mouni Roy asks her fans to 'finish the sentence'

In the pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder yellow coloured floral dress. The actor went for subtle makeup and kept her straight hair open. She accessorised with a delicate necklace. In her latest pictures, she can be seen striking various poses and flaunting her curves as she posed against a white wall. As for the caption, she wrote, "I get too hungry for breakfast at eight. I like the theatre so never go late. I read a book wide, wide awake. That's why... (Finish the sentence)".

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to compliment the Made in China actor. Several fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the post that is liked by more than three million Instagrammers. Her celeb friend, Shirin Sewani called her, "Stunner" and dropped fire emoticon. Aashka Goradia Goble also dropped red hearts for her friend. A fan commented, "Beautiful". Another one wrote, "Gorgeous". A netizen added, "Fantastic". Another one chipped in, "Love the dress and u" with a string of lovely emoticons.

Roy also dropped the second set of pictures that were captured on the same day. She expressed her feelings on the day with the help of yet another song by Frank Sinatra, It's A Wonderful World. She wrote, "It's a wonderful world. I'm just walking on air. Talk of heaven on earth. I've got more than my share. Haven't got a care. Happy all day through. It's a wonderful world. Loving wonderful you…".

On the work front, Mouni Roy has appeared in popular Bollywood films- Gold, and Made In China. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited film Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a song, Baithe Baithe releasing on July 28, 2021. She stars alongside Inside Edge actor, Angad Bedi.

IMAGE: MOUNI ROY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.