Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar & Guests Wear Colour Coordinated Outfits At Post-wedding Party

Naagin actor Mouni Roy officially tied the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in an intimate South Indian style wedding ceremony in Goa followed by a Bengali style wedding. The actor shared pictures of her extravagant wedding on her Instagram where she was seen donning classic-red Sabyasachi Mukherjee-designed bridal lehenga. The newlywed couple received heaps of love and congratulatory wishes online for their wedding.

Friends and family of the couple who attended the wedding took to their social media to share pictures and videos from the wedding. Many shared photos from the post-wedding party where the new bride and guests are seen wearing colour coordinated outfits. Take a look.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar post-wedding ceremony

Some of the notable personalities, who attended Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's post-wedding party, were choreographer Rahul Shetty, designer Anuradha Khurana, actor Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, and more. The guests as well as Mouni Roy took to their social media to share a look into their colour-coordinated green outfits.

In a picture shared by designer Anuradha Khurana, the 36-year-old actor can be seen donning a green sleeveless fitted gown. Film producer Vanessa Walia was also seen twinning with Roy as she wore a green sleeves gown with a slit on the side. Check out more pictures from Roy's post-wedding festivities.

More on Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar wedding

Taking to her Instagram on January 27, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor announced her wedding by writing, ''I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings… 27.01.22 Love,

Suraj & Mouni'' She went on to share more pictures from her wedding with her fans and sought their blessings for the new journey of her life.

Many of her friends from the television fraternity shared heartwarming congratulatory wishes for the newlywed couple as recently Naagin producer Ekta Kapoor shared a heartwarming message to her by writing, ''Yesterday my darling @imouniroy found her partner for life! Only blessing n love for u! Ur going to always b special! U have a heart of gold n may u shine thru life n all its new beginnings ♥️♥️♥️♥️! It’s also special that ur most special day n my most special day is. D same! 😂🧿( my sons bday n ur wedding day)! @imouniroy all I can say u found ur ‘manI’😂♥️🥰''

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy/anusoru