Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Reception: From Couple Dance To Cutting A Cake, See Inside Pics

Actor Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar in a grand wedding in Goa. The nuptials were attended by Mouni’s close friends from the industry and the viral pictures are proof of the grand celebrations. Mouni married Suraj in traditional Malayalam and Bengali style. Post the wedding, their reception pictures on social media have left their fans drooling on it.

With several pictures of the Naagin actor’s wedding flooding on social media, fans have been surfing through all the special moments from the marriage. Starting from Mouni’s Malayalam wedding to her Traditional Bengali one, all the pictures have been stealing the hearts of the fans.

Sneak peek into Mouni Roy's wedding reception

Recently, after a color-coordinated theme-based post-wedding brunch, the reception pictures and videos of the newly-wed couple have been making rounds on social media. We stumbled upon a video shared by Mouni’s friend and actor Arjun Bijlani where the newlyweds were seen sharing a kiss before cutting their huge wedding cake. Arjun asked everyone in the video to ululate, as is customary at a Bengali wedding, and everyone around them complied and cheered.

Other videos from the post-wedding festivity showed Mouni joining Arjun and others as they danced to Desi Girl. She and Suraj cheered from the audience as Arjun performed with a few others to a medley of songs, including Malhari, Maahi Ve, and London Thumakda. For the reception, Mouni wore a beige coulour embroidered lehenga while her husband Suraj wore a blue indo-western formal suit while complimenting each other.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in dual ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali - to honour each other’s traditions. They got married at the Hilton Goa Resort. The wedding festivities were attended by a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, and others.

Mouni had earlier taken to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding while seeking blessings from all. “I found him at last .. Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends, We are married!!!!!!!!!!!

Need your love and blessings…27.01.22…Love, Suraj & Mouni.”

