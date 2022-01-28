Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Wedding: Catch UNSEEN Glimpses Of 'Gold' Actor's Peedi Ceremony

Bollywood and TV star Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with her beau and Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar in an intimate ceremony in Goa. While Mouni Roy has her roots in Bengal, Suraj Nambiar hails from a Malayali background. The couple respected both their traditions and tied the knot in two ceremonies.

They had some extravagant pre-wedding festivities, in which they had a blast with their close friends and family members. On January 27, 2022, the couple tied the knot in a beautiful morning ceremony as per Malayali rituals. Later, in the evening, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Bengali ceremony. While the couple did not wear the traditional Bengali wedding attire, they made sure to follow all Bengali traditions. Mouni Roy even entered the venue as per the Peedi ceremony.

Mouni Roy followed the Pan Patta and Peedi ceremony to enter the wedding venue. Peedi is a wooden plank on which the bride sits and is lifted by all her brothers. She also covers her face with Pan Patta (beetle leaves) during the ceremony. As per a video surfacing on the internet, Mouni Roy looked a bit scared as her brother Mukhar, Pratik Utrekar, Rahul Shetty and Manmeet of Meet Brothers carefully carried her to the mandap.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding ensembles

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar first tied the knot in a traditional Malayali ceremony in the attendance of their close friends and family members. While Mouni Roy wore a traditional white and red saree with gold jewellery, Suraj Nambiar looked dapper in a golden kurta and dhoti. Mouni tied her hair in a long beautiful braid which she covered with garlands of white flowers.

In their Bengali wedding, the bride wore a classic Sabyasachi lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and embroidered revival zardozi borders. She paired it with a red coloured veil that had the Sanskrit phrase "Ayushmati Bhava" inscribed in gold on its border. The Gold actor accessorised her look with jewellery designed by Anmol Jewellers. Mouni Roy was styled by Rishika Devnani. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar wore a golden coloured sherwani with a matching turban.

Image: Instagram/@obsessyyhuex/@celebspicnreels