Mouni Roy-Suraj's 'Griha Pravesh': Actor Defeats Husband In Post Wedding Rituals; Watch

Actor Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding was no less than a dreamy affair in Goa. The two had tied the knots on January 27 with close friends and family in attendance leaving their fans hooked on to social media with their pictures and videos going viral from the festivities. After the couple returned to Mumbai, the videos from the post-wedding rituals are now flooding on the Internet.

Mouni and Suraj were given a beautiful welcome by friends and family in Mumbai after they returned from Goa where they got hitched. The videos from Mouni’s Griha Pravesh have started surfacing on social media that showed how the Naagin actor was deeply engrossed in performing all the post-wedding rituals.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's Griha Pravesh

Clad in a red Benarsi saree, Mouni can be seen walking up to the house with Suraj who wore an off-white kurta-pajama. Later, her friends performed an arti and welcomed Mouni in the house as she walked barefoot on the alta. Followed by this ritual, the newly-wed also played other games where the bride and groom are supposed to find a ring in a pot of milky water. Mouni defeated Suraj with her friends commenting that her shopping spree was confirmed as spoils of winning the game.

The couple later spent the night partying with their friends at home. Mouni was also happy to see some of her friends who could not make it to the wedding but were present to welcome her as Mrs. Nambiar. For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj had tied the knot in dual ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali - to honour each other’s traditions. They got married at the Hilton Goa Resort. The wedding festivities were attended by a host of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia, and others.

Earlier, Mouni had also shared several photos and videos from the sangeet, as well as the after-party on her Instagram, which included giving close hugs to her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani. In one of the videos that she shared, she hugged him and called him her ‘best friend’, to which he responded, ‘God bless you, darling.’

IMAGE: Instagram/marketing.by.raj/VarinderChawla