Mouni Roy Takes A ‘detour’ Amid Sunflowers In Gorgeous Floral Laced Sundress, See Pic

Mouni Roy has been on a getaway in Dubai, UAE for quite some time now and she has been sharing the sneak peek of her trip on her social media handles. Amidst enjoying time in one of the top tourist cities in the world, this Wednesday, Mouni Roy took a 'detour' to a sunflower garden. The Naagin fame took to her Instagram handle to share a string of images posing amidst the bounty of nature in summer. The 35-year-old star stunned a floral lace embroidered black sundress and sported a pair of white laced shoes. Mouni had let her hair down, cascading on her shoulders, and for makeup, she opted for smoky eyes, coral lipstick, and pink blushed cheeks. Mouni wrote in the caption "Took a detour" adding a sunflower emoticon.

Mouni Roy takes a 'detour' to pose amid sunflowers

Upon adding the post to her Instagram feed, Mouni Roy's fans as wells as fellow celebrities took to the comment section to compliment the actor. Her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart emoticon in the comment. Pavitra Rishta fame and Mouni's pal Asha Negi also added a comment with several sunflower emoticons. Another Naagin co-star Adaa Khan added a compliment and wrote "Eyes" with hearts-eyes emoticons.

A look at Mouni Roy's photos on Instagram

Mouni Roy's Instagram posts are proof that she is a "forever saare girl" and enjoys wearing ethnic outfits. On Monday, Mouni, who is also a Shiva devotee, donned a bright yellow saree as she offered her prayers to Lord Shiva. As India is facing adverse effects of pandemic lately, Mouni mentioned in the caption she was praying for everyone's wellbeing. Along with the saree, she paired it with golden-toned jewelry, wearing a neckpiece, jhumkas, and maang tika. She opted for base make-up and sported coral lipstick and black eyeliner to complement her look. Mouni also wrote an elaborate caption which was the thoughts of Sadhguru about existentialism and how to stay positive in life.

Last week, Mouni Roy appeared in stunning western wear as she soaked in the beauty of a sunset by the sea. Mouni donned a pastel pink co-ord set which featured a bralette teamed with a long pattern-cut skirt with a similar style. For makeup, she opted for blushed-up cheeks, lashed-up eyes, and pink lips, and had let her hair down flaunting her wavy hair. She wrote in the caption "Love the world as you would love yourself #OfSonnetsAndSunsets."

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

