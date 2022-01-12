Mouni Roy To Marry Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar Soon? Here's Everything You Need To Know

It's a season of weddings in tinsel town. After Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate wedding in Jaipur, the couple to follow the league is Gold actor Mouni Roy and Dubai based businessman Suraj Nambiar, but the duo has not yet announced it by themselves.

Is Mouni Roy tying the knot in Goa?

Actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. Mouni was recently seen enjoying a gala vacation in Goa. After the actor shared some pictures of her Goa tour on social media, fans started speculating if it was her bachelorette party. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the venue for the wedding has been finalised and they will get hitched in Goa on January 27. The sources have also revealed that it will be a two-day ceremony. Earlier, there were rumours that the duo is going to tie the knot in Dubai or Italy.

The reports from the same outlet stated that the preparations are in full swing as they have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. It will be a white wedding and the entire venue will be decked up in white, revealed a source. It further added that among the guest list, Aashka Goradia has confirmed her presence and apart from that, Ekta Kapoor has also accepted the invitation.

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj Nambiar is an investment banker in Dubai and is currently a member of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association. He is the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE. Suraj recently gifted a dog to her girlfriend Mouni Roy on her birthday.

Mouni Roy on the work front

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and was also featured in films like Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China.

Image: Instagram/@imouniroy