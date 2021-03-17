Mouni Roy's Latest Song 'Patli Kamariya' Leaves Rumoured Boyfriend Suraj Impressed

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy’s rumoured boyfriend, Suraj Nambiar, is impressed with her performance on her latest number Patli Kamariya. Suraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of Mouni Roy starrer music video. Take a look at the post below.

Mouni Roy's new song impresses Suraj Nambiar

Suraj Nambiar captioned the picture that he shared as, “Somebody ring the fire alarm”. He also tagged Mouni Roy in the post as he posted a fire and heart emoticon.

Mouni Roy in Patli Kamariya song

Mouni Roy had created a buzz with the Tanishk Bagchi song by regularly posting videos and posts of herself dancing to the tunes of the single. Recently, she had shared a teaser of her latest song Patli Kamariya on her social media handles. The actor had captioned the post as, “song out now It’s time to hit the stage! #PatliKamariya is finally out with its grandeur and groove. Song out now! Tune in now!”. Check out the post of the same below.

Mouni Roy and Tanishk Bagchi teamed up for 'Patli Kamariya'

Along with Mouni Roy, the Patli Kamariya music video also features musician Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh E and Parampara Tandon. The peppy number begins with Mouni Roy as she is seen breaking into dance moves with a bunch of background dancers. The video for the song has created amazing visuals with perfectly shot dance sequences that complement the track in general. The locations used in the music video too seem apt given the party and the peppy nature of the song. The chorus and the dance moves by Mouni Roy simply make the video an interesting watch. Check out the song below.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar relationship rumours

Rumours about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar dating each other had started doing rounds around the time she celebrated her birthday in Thailand in 2019. She was spotted with Suraj, who is a Dubai-based businessman. The now-deleted picture had stirred a storm on social media platforms.

In the picture, Mouni was seen taking a selfie with Suraj. Even though the rumours were rife, Mouni Roy in several interviews has maintained that she is completely single.

