Mouni Roy's Pre-wedding Festivities: A Look At The 'Gold' Star's Stunning Outfits

Last Updated: 27th January, 2022 09:52 IST

The bride-to-be surely stole hearts as she set fire on the dance floor with her stunning moves.

The actor wore golden coloured maangtika and earrings to accessorise her look. Her gorgeous Mehendi added elegance to her look.

Mouni Roy yet again went for an off-beat colour for her Mehendi ceremony. The actor chose a yellow coloured lehenga for the pre-wedding festivity.

The actor completed her look with a matching dupatta and white and golden floral accessories. She looked like an angel from heaven in the beautiful ensemble.

The 'Gold' star looked nothing but dreamy in the ethnic ensemble. She wore a white sleeveless flared top and a matching lehenga with golden borders. Both the top and lehenga had fine thread work.

Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa. For their Haldi ceremony, Mouni Roy did not choose to follow the trend as she went for an all-white outfit.

