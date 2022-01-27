Last Updated:

Mouni Roy's Pre-wedding Festivities: A Look At The 'Gold' Star's Stunning Outfits

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are set to tie the knot in Goa. Here is a closer look at the bride-to-be's pre-wedding festivities' oufits.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Mouni Roy
1/7
Instagram/@priyamparikhpictures

Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with her beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa. For their Haldi ceremony, Mouni Roy did not choose to follow the trend as she went for an all-white outfit. 

Mouni Roy
2/7
Instagram/@priyamparikhpictures

The 'Gold' star looked nothing but dreamy in the ethnic ensemble. She wore a white sleeveless flared top and a matching lehenga with golden borders. Both the top and lehenga had fine thread work.

Mouni Roy
3/7
Instagram/@priyamparikhpictures

The actor completed her look with a matching dupatta and white and golden floral accessories. She looked like an angel from heaven in the beautiful ensemble.

Mouni Roy
4/7
Instagram/@wedabout

Mouni Roy yet again went for an off-beat colour for her Mehendi ceremony. The actor chose a yellow coloured lehenga for the pre-wedding festivity.

Mouni Roy
5/7
Instagram/@wedabout

She wore a sleeveless ad backless yellow coloured blouse with white and golden work and paired it with a matching long skirt.

Mouni Roy
6/7
Instagram/@wedabout

The actor wore golden coloured maangtika and earrings to accessorise her look. Her gorgeous Mehendi added elegance to her look.

Mouni Roy
7/7
Instagram/@wedabout

The bride-to-be surely stole hearts as she set fire on the dance floor with her stunning moves.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy wedding
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Ranveer Singh in Rs 1 lakh-worth sweatshirt spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh in Rs 1 lakh-worth sweatshirt spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai
In Pics: From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif; popular B'wood actors spotted in Mumbai

In Pics: From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif; popular B'wood actors spotted in Mumbai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com