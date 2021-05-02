Movies That Featured Shabir Ahluwalia; Take A Look At The List Here

Shabir Ahluwalia is a known face on the television screen, special credits to his role of Abhishek Mehra in the show Kumkum Bhagya which has also got him several awards and accolades. Alongside television, the actor has also made appearances in movies, over a decade ago. Scroll along to find out movies that featured Shabir Ahluwalia.

Movies that featured Shabir Ahluwalia

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Shootout at Lokhandwala was a 2007 action-crime film that had Apoorva Lakhia at the helm and is based on the real incidents that took place during the 1991 Lokhandwala Complex shootout that included a gun battle between gangsters and police. The movie’s tagline reads "Based on True Rumours" and it released in theatres on May 25, 2007.

The movie follows the head of ATS, AA Khan who chalks out an encounter at the Lokhandwala Complex on November 16, 1991, with almost a group of 400 armed policemen as the dreaded gangster Maya Dolas was hiding in the complex. The movie features Shabir Ahluwalia playing a criminal named RC, who is troubled by visions of an innocent family that he had killed for no reason.

Shootout at Lokhandwala was produced by Sanjay Gupta, Suresh Nair and Apoorva Lakhia for a story written by Suresh Nair, Lakhia and Sanjay Gupta as well. The movie had a huge ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Tushar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Aditya Lakhia, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Singh.

Mission Istanbul

Mission Istanbul was a 2008 action thriller that starred Vivek Oberoi, Shriya Saran, and Zayed Khan in pivotal roles with Nikitin Dheer, Shabir Ahluwalia, Suniel Shetty, and Shweta Bhardwaj playing supporting roles. It was directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who produced it along with Ekta and Shobha Kapoor as well as Shabir Boxwala.

The film focused on the role of Al Johara, which is based in Turkey, a NATO country that had troops employed in Afghanistan and the involvement of Indian intelligence agency RAW. The movie was an unofficial remake of Enemy of The State, a Hollywood movie. The movie featured Shabir Ahluwalia playing the role of Khalil Nazir who is the brother of Abu Nazir, an Afghanistan-based terrorist.

