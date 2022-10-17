MP Cops Register Case Against Couple In Actor Vaishali Thakkar's Suicide

Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of abetting suicide against a couple after noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly killed herself at her house in Indore even as the preliminary investigation suggested she was depressed due to some "unknown" reason.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said the case was registered against Thakkar's neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha.

The accused couple lives in the neighbourhood of the actor (29), known for her role in serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole in her house in Saibag Colony on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, Thakkar had been under depression for the last few months for unknown reasons, a police official said citing the diary of the late actor.

"A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Thakkar's neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha and further investigation is underway," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Vaishali Thakkar named Rahul Navlani for harassing her, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti-ur-Rehman told PTI in Indore.

He said the actor's family members alleged Rahul Navlani was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married.

The accused couple was not found at their Indore home. They have gone away somewhere after locking their house, the ACP said. Thakkar and Navlani's fathers are business partners and they have known each other for a long time, he said.

A case of abetment and instigation to commit suicide was registered against the couple, he said.

Indore commissioner of police Harinarayan Chari Mishra said the probe team has collected all personal belongings of Vaishali Thakkar, including her diary, laptop, IPad, IPhone and one other mobile phone.

Police officer RD Kanwa said Thakkar's diary revealed that she was under "a state of depression for the last few months".

"More information on the reason for her depression could be received only after the statements of her family members and close friends are recorded. This will be done in a day or two," Kanwa added.

Thakkar's friend on the condition of anonymity told PTI that she was engaged to a Kenya-based businessman last year.

"She posted about her engagement on her social media handle and a month later posted that she had broken ties with him," the friend claimed.

A social media post of hers recently also dropped ominous hints with a reel of a revolving ceiling fan that had the comment 'what do you do on Sundays?" Thakkar started her career with the TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka' and went on to work in more than a dozen serials.

The actor was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)